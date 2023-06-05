Home States Tamil Nadu

Odisha train crash: All passengers from TN accounted for, says Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi, Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, said, “No one from Tamil Nadu was admitted to hospitals and people from the state are unaffected."

Published: 05th June 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was accompanied by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar to coordinate rescue activities in Odisha | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed on Sunday that all passengers hailing from Tamil Nadu are safe in Odisha. Out of eight individuals unreachable as of Sunday morning, two have been successfully traced and confirmed to be safe.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that eight among the 127 passengers with Tamil Nadu addresses and Tamil names were unreachable. However, authorities managed to establish contact with them later in the evening.

Udhayanidhi, Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, said, “No one from Tamil Nadu was admitted to hospitals and people from the state are unaffected. At the call centre set up by the Odisha authorities, no calls were received seeking information on TN passengers.”  He said that Sivasankar and visited every floor of the hospital, mortuary and call centre for rescue initiatives. 

Quoting railway police, who were apprised by co-passengers, he said the six others were also safe. “When we spoke directly to the six, we can come to a conclusion that no one from Tamil Nadu is affected,” he said. Speaking about the support of the Tamil Nadu government with the Odisha government, the minister said, “Senior Tamil Nadu government officials are still camping in Odisha for coordination.” 

Meanwhile, minister KKSSR Ramachandran announced that Stalin had ordered to provide food, water, medical assistance and transportation to passengers returning to their respective hometowns. He added that another special train from Odisha will reach Chennai with more survivors of the train accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi StalinOdisha train crash
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp