Home States Tamil Nadu

Photo studio owner booked under SC/ST Act in Tamil Nadu

A 40-year-old photo studio owner in Kangeyam was booked under the SC/ST Act for abusing a customer.

Published: 05th June 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Caste, OBC, Caste Census

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A 40-year-old photo studio owner in Kangeyam was booked under the SC/ST Act for abusing a customer. According to police, on May 30, Raja (30) a Dalit daily wager from Dharapuram, visited the photo studio in Kullakalipalayam to take a passport-size photo, while he was attending a religious function in a nearby temple.

The studio owner, Kanagaraj (40), allegedly demanded Rs 100 for the photographs, but Raja replied the price is very high and this led to a heated argument between the two, following which Kanagaraj allegedly used issued a casteist slur against Raja and thrashed him in front of the shop.

Raja suffered minor injuries and was treated in a private hospital in the area. On information about the incident, a few of Raja’s relatives, who were with him at the religious event, lodged a complaint against Kanagaraj at Uthiyur police station. However as no case was registered, on June 2, cadres of Dalit outfits staged a protest in front of Uthiyur Bus Stand, after which police registered a case against Kangaraj under the SC/ST Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC/ST actCasteist Slur Kullakalipalayam
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp