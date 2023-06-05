Players, enthusiasts vie for space at Anna Stadium in Tiruchy, seek dedicated football ground

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Demands have risen for a dedicated football ground on the Anna stadium campus from both professional players and sports enthusiasts. Catering to the needs of sports players from Tiruchy and neighbouring districts, Anna Stadium currently has facilities for around 15 sports along with a sports hostel. The current football ground, surrounded by an athletic track on the outer ring, is insufficient to meet players' demands.

Around 45 players, including those residing at the hostel, depend on the ground at Anna stadium for football training, said G Gunasekaran, football coach.

"Since several schools and colleges do not have a dedicated football ground, students prefer practising at the stadium. Since there is only one ground to cater all of them, it becomes harder for them to practice at the same time," he added.

Speaking of the new sand turf that was readied for Chief Minister MK Stalin's event in the city on December 2022, the coach said that the turf would not be enough for professional purposes since the pitching of ball and player movements would differ from that of a grass turf.

"We sometimes have to hold matches in nearby college grounds, which could be avoided if the existing sand turf is converted into a grass turf with gallery," Gunasekaran added. The District Football Association holds around 30-40 matches including league matches, with participation of around 30 teams, said S Antony Joel Prabu, District Sports Officer. "Considering the need for an additional ground we are yet to send a proposal for a grass turf," he added.

