Police foisting cases on Dalits in TN, alleges VCK chief

MADURAI: VCK leader and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan accused police of allegedly foisting cases against Dalits who were attacked by caste Hindus at Othakadai on Friday.

After visiting the injured members of the SC community receiving treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital on Sunday, Thirumavalavan said one of the injured persons, Manimuthu, was in serious condition as he had internal bleeding in the brain. The other three persons -- S Thirukumar (41), M Selvakumar (37), and N Palani Kumar (37) -- are recovering well.

“The police are doing injustice by foisting cases on SC community people. Only eight of the attackers have been booked in the case, but 11 Dalits, who suffered injuries in the attack, have been booked on counter charges by caste Hindus. There have been similar cases on Madurai outskirts, in which police were hesitant to file a case against the real accused,” Thirumavalavan told reporters.

He also wanted Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure that false cases against SC community members are not booked anywhere. The VCK will be staging a demonstration on June 12 in Madurai, condemning the incident, he added.

Earlier, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan also met the patients. He told reporters that the state government should give compensation to the injured and those whose property were damaged. He also blamed the police for alleged inaction despite being on the spot and demanded a detailed investigation.

According to police, 13 people have been arrested in this connection and search is on to nab 15 more suspects. A senior police official said no false counter case has been booked against SC people. Cases were booked based on complaints given by caste Hindu community members. If charges are found false, the cases will be closed.

