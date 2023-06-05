Pond tally under Amrit scheme rises to 82 in Perambalur, locals urge speedy work completion

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: While Collector K Karpagam has come in for appreciation for increasing the number of ponds and waterbodies to be rejuvenated under the Amrit Sarovar Mission to 82 in the district, demands have risen to expedite work and ensure their completion before the onset of the monsoon.

The Amrit Sarovar Mission was launched in August 2022 in the Perambalur district. The initiative was launched with the aim to conserve water by rejuvenating at least 75 waterbodies, including ponds, in each district. However, 34 ponds under the rural development department only were selected last year, prompting activists to voice demand to allocate more ponds under the initiative.

Officials, in response, said work was already undertaken on most of the other ponds under various other schemes. With Collector Karpagam's efforts, the number of waterbodies selected under the project has been increased to a total of 82 in the district.

According to officials, the work on 72 ponds, including 18 in Perambalur block, 17 in Veppanthattai, 14 each in Veppur and Alathur, has been taken up by the rural development department. Work on nine other ponds have been taken up by the agriculture engineering department under various schemes. The work on about 45 ponds have already been completed.

The collector said at least one pond will be created in every panchayat. Collector Karpagam told TNIE, "My aim is to increase the waterbodies here and raise the groundwater level which is already on the rise from the rains. I hope to increase it further by creating more waterbodies.

This will the solve the water woes here. It will also reduce the salinity level." "At least one pond will be created in every panchayat by August 15, 2023," added the collector. S Ragavan, an activist from Perali, said, "Waterbodies are necessary to meet basic needs, including drinking purposes. They should be properly maintained. Native trees should be planted along the banks of the waterbodies created under the scheme, and sewage should not be let into the ponds."

PERAMBALUR: While Collector K Karpagam has come in for appreciation for increasing the number of ponds and waterbodies to be rejuvenated under the Amrit Sarovar Mission to 82 in the district, demands have risen to expedite work and ensure their completion before the onset of the monsoon. The Amrit Sarovar Mission was launched in August 2022 in the Perambalur district. The initiative was launched with the aim to conserve water by rejuvenating at least 75 waterbodies, including ponds, in each district. However, 34 ponds under the rural development department only were selected last year, prompting activists to voice demand to allocate more ponds under the initiative. Officials, in response, said work was already undertaken on most of the other ponds under various other schemes. With Collector Karpagam's efforts, the number of waterbodies selected under the project has been increased to a total of 82 in the district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to officials, the work on 72 ponds, including 18 in Perambalur block, 17 in Veppanthattai, 14 each in Veppur and Alathur, has been taken up by the rural development department. Work on nine other ponds have been taken up by the agriculture engineering department under various schemes. The work on about 45 ponds have already been completed. The collector said at least one pond will be created in every panchayat. Collector Karpagam told TNIE, "My aim is to increase the waterbodies here and raise the groundwater level which is already on the rise from the rains. I hope to increase it further by creating more waterbodies. This will the solve the water woes here. It will also reduce the salinity level." "At least one pond will be created in every panchayat by August 15, 2023," added the collector. S Ragavan, an activist from Perali, said, "Waterbodies are necessary to meet basic needs, including drinking purposes. They should be properly maintained. Native trees should be planted along the banks of the waterbodies created under the scheme, and sewage should not be let into the ponds."