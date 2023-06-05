Home States Tamil Nadu

Potsherds unearthed near Kalayarkoil

The organisation's founder Tholnadai Kuzhu  K Kalirasa and his team found the potsherds at Pandiyarkottai Near Kalayarkoil.

Published: 05th June 2023 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 07:35 AM

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA:  Members of Sivaganga Tholnadai Kuzhu found potsherds belonging to the Sangam period at Pandiyarkottai in the district on Sunday. The organisation's founder Tholnadai Kuzhu  K Kalirasa and his team found the potsherds at Pandiyarkottai Near Kalayarkoil.

Elaborating about the pieces, Kalirasa said a few broken pieces of pots were inscribed with 'Mosidhaban' in Tamil words. "Bricks and stone balls belonging to the Sangam period were unearthed. Among them, three potsherds had symbols and wordings. One had an inscription of the English word Z, another carried a fish symbol and another got a triangle portrait," he added. 

India Matters

