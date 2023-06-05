Rogue elephant 'Arikomban' captured, shifted to Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

THENIl: After a battle of nine days, rogue tusker ‘Arikomban’ was tranquilised and translocated to an area deep inside the forest in Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) late on Monday.

A team of forest personnel and four veterinarians tranquilised the tusker early on Monday and loaded it into a truck with the support of three kumkis at Chinnaovulapuram village in Chinnamannur block in Theni district. According to sources, the lorry carrying the tusker entered KMTR via Manimuthar check post on Monday evening. The animal would be released deep inside the forest later in the day.

According to some sources, the elephant was tired because of the journey and an injury was also spotted on its trunk. To prevent Arikomban from touching live wires during transit, forest department has asked Tangedco to disconnect power to Manjolai residential units. A few SDPI cadres, who staged protest in Manimuthar against the translocation of the elephant to KMTR citing man-animal conflict, were arrested.

Arikomban, the rogue elephant of Chinnakanal which was tranquilised and released in Periyar Tiger Reserve by Kerala forest dept on April 29 was again tranquilised by Tamil Nadu forest dept at 12.30 am in Cumbum on Monday. @NewIndianXpress @xpresskerala @ParveenKaswan @pargaien pic.twitter.com/CbSb5du78G — Manoj Viswanathan (@Manojexpress) June 5, 2023

‘Arikomban was safely tranquilised in Cumbum and is being shifted’

The protesters were arrested by a police team led by Ambasamudram DSP Satheesh Kumar.

“Arikomban was safely tranquilised in the early hours in Cumbum East Range. The elephant is being translocated to a suitable habitat where the Tamil Nadu forest department will continue to monitor him,” Supriya Saha, additional chief secretary, environment, climate change and forests, had tweeted with a few photographs of the operation.

Four teams of forest personnel led by Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) field director along with deputy director of the tiger reserve and Theni district forest officer were closely monitoring the movement and health of the elephant stationed in Cumbum forest range for the past few days.

Sources said teams were waiting on Monday for the elephant to come out to the plain. After it stepped out of the forest area, tranquilizer injections, calibrated as per its weight of 4.5 tonnes, were shot at him. Following this, kumkis Suyambu, Udhayan and Muthu were brought to Chinnaovulapuram from Cumbum forest office to push Arikomban into a lorry, he said. A large number of people gathered on both sides of the roads to see Arikomban off. The elephant was transported via Uthampalayam, Chinnamanur, and Theni highway to Tirunelveli.

The elephant, notorious for its love for rice and ration shop raids in neighbouring Kerala, was translocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on April 29 after the Kerala High Court ordered the capture and relocation of the 35-year-old tusker. On May 5, the pachyderm started roaming in the forest areas of Kumuli and lower camp located in Meghamalai hills.

On May 27, it entered Cumbum town and started walking on the streets.It also pushed S Palraj (65), a Cumbum resident, from his motorbike. The man, who suffered head injuries and internal bleeding, died on May 30. On May 27, Arikomban entered the forest area of Shanmuganathi dam. For the past one week, it was roaming in the hilly forest area near the dam. The district administration has withdrawn Section 144 imposed in Cumbum area after the capture of the tusker.

THENIl: After a battle of nine days, rogue tusker ‘Arikomban’ was tranquilised and translocated to an area deep inside the forest in Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) late on Monday. A team of forest personnel and four veterinarians tranquilised the tusker early on Monday and loaded it into a truck with the support of three kumkis at Chinnaovulapuram village in Chinnamannur block in Theni district. According to sources, the lorry carrying the tusker entered KMTR via Manimuthar check post on Monday evening. The animal would be released deep inside the forest later in the day. According to some sources, the elephant was tired because of the journey and an injury was also spotted on its trunk. To prevent Arikomban from touching live wires during transit, forest department has asked Tangedco to disconnect power to Manjolai residential units. A few SDPI cadres, who staged protest in Manimuthar against the translocation of the elephant to KMTR citing man-animal conflict, were arrested.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Arikomban, the rogue elephant of Chinnakanal which was tranquilised and released in Periyar Tiger Reserve by Kerala forest dept on April 29 was again tranquilised by Tamil Nadu forest dept at 12.30 am in Cumbum on Monday. @NewIndianXpress @xpresskerala @ParveenKaswan @pargaien pic.twitter.com/CbSb5du78G — Manoj Viswanathan (@Manojexpress) June 5, 2023 ‘Arikomban was safely tranquilised in Cumbum and is being shifted’ The protesters were arrested by a police team led by Ambasamudram DSP Satheesh Kumar. “Arikomban was safely tranquilised in the early hours in Cumbum East Range. The elephant is being translocated to a suitable habitat where the Tamil Nadu forest department will continue to monitor him,” Supriya Saha, additional chief secretary, environment, climate change and forests, had tweeted with a few photographs of the operation. Four teams of forest personnel led by Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) field director along with deputy director of the tiger reserve and Theni district forest officer were closely monitoring the movement and health of the elephant stationed in Cumbum forest range for the past few days. Sources said teams were waiting on Monday for the elephant to come out to the plain. After it stepped out of the forest area, tranquilizer injections, calibrated as per its weight of 4.5 tonnes, were shot at him. Following this, kumkis Suyambu, Udhayan and Muthu were brought to Chinnaovulapuram from Cumbum forest office to push Arikomban into a lorry, he said. A large number of people gathered on both sides of the roads to see Arikomban off. The elephant was transported via Uthampalayam, Chinnamanur, and Theni highway to Tirunelveli. The elephant, notorious for its love for rice and ration shop raids in neighbouring Kerala, was translocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on April 29 after the Kerala High Court ordered the capture and relocation of the 35-year-old tusker. On May 5, the pachyderm started roaming in the forest areas of Kumuli and lower camp located in Meghamalai hills. On May 27, it entered Cumbum town and started walking on the streets.It also pushed S Palraj (65), a Cumbum resident, from his motorbike. The man, who suffered head injuries and internal bleeding, died on May 30. On May 27, Arikomban entered the forest area of Shanmuganathi dam. For the past one week, it was roaming in the hilly forest area near the dam. The district administration has withdrawn Section 144 imposed in Cumbum area after the capture of the tusker.