Strong wind fells around 3,000 banana trees in TN's Perundurai

Officials from the Horticulture and Plantation Crops of Erode district said, “On Sunday our officials inspected the affected farmlands.

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Around 3000 banana trees in Perundurai got damaged due to gale on Saturday night. Affected farmers have urged the district administration to take steps to get them compensation. According to the district disaster management, Erode district received a total of 134.20 mm of rainfall till 7 am on Sunday, with Perundurai recording the maximum rainfall of 45 mm.

Sources said, “The rain was accompanied by strong wind and it brought down 3000 banana trees in Vaikalmedu.” S Peiyasamy, district president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said the government should provide adequate compensation to all the affected farmers and the district administration should take steps to get proper compensation.

Officials from the Horticulture and Plantation Crops of Erode district said, “On Sunday our officials inspected the affected farmlands. The damaged banana trees in the fields near Perundurai will be counted in a couple of days and steps will be taken to get compensation to the affected farmers.”

In Tiruppur district, 339 farmers suffered huge loss due to unseasonal rains and gale in the last three months. According to the horticulture department, five spells of rains in March and April months damaged 252 acres of trees, two spells of rain in the fourth week of May had damaged 82 acres across Avinashi, Palladam, Avinashipalayam, Udumalaipet taluks.

An official in the horticulture department said 250 farmers were affected in March and April months while 89 farmers were affected in May. After assessing loss along with revenue officials, we sent the report to the Tiruppur Collector who would send it to State Disaster relief Fund (SDRF) for payment of compensation.”

(With inputs from M P Saravanan, Tiruppur)

