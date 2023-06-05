Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Chief Secretary Irai Anbu inspects status of projects at SIPCOT, TIDCO

Senior IAS officer Dr. V Irai Anbu. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Sunday conducted a comprehensive inspection to assess the progress of various projects being executed by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamilnadu Ltd (SIPCOT) and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO).

He visited the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, where construction is under way for a new conference hall with a seating capacity of 4,000 people, five exhibition halls and a multi-level car parking complex costing Rs 309 crore. He urged the officials to complete the works before the next year’s Global Investors Meet.

Later, he visited Vallam village in Kancheepuram district, where a combined employees hostel for 18,720 employees from nearby industries is being developed at a cost of Rs 680 crore. He inspected roads, drinking water facilities, sports grounds, rainwater harvesting structures, solar power generation facilities and other amenities. 

Irai Anbu inspected the SIPCOT industrial park in Sriperupudhur and the construction site of Tidel Park near Avadi’s Pattabiram, which includes two food courts within the complex. 

