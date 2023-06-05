Home States Tamil Nadu

TN farmers advised to go for alternative crops before Cauvery water release

Published: 05th June 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  With chances of early opening of the Mettur dam having been ruled out already, the agriculture department has encouraged the farmers in the district to take up the cultivation of alternative crops, including millets and pulses, as an interim measure before Cauvery water reaches the region.

An official of the agriculture department said, "The farmers who carry out cultivation on dry areas and higher grounds can take up alternative crops such as pulses, millets, groundnuts and other crops that consume less water.

We are providing seeds for such crops at 50% subsidy." About 1,800 hectares of kuruvai paddy are cultivated every year in the district. About 80% of the district is completely dependent on the Cauvery water for irrigation. In 2022, 17,196 hectares of kuruvai paddy crops were cultivated in the district.

The Mettur dam was then opened on May 24 instead of the usual date of June 12. "We still expect to hit a target of 20,000 hectares of cultivation this year. Direct sowing could be adopted to optimise time," said the officials.

The agriculture department has been providing seeds of short-term varieties such as ADT 53, CO 51 and ASD 16 on subsidies through its agricultural extension centres. "Paddy is the predominant crop here, and the life-line of farmers with high yields. The department should promote it rather than directing them to try alternative crops," said S Ramadoss, a farmer representative.

