Transport union urges TN govt not to wait for public events to disburse retirement benefits

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Urging the state government to immediately disburse the retirement benefits of workers, who retired between April and November 2022, Transport Corporation Retired Workers Welfare Union Secretary R Radhakrishnan claimed that the disbursal was getting delayed only because the government wants to carry it out during a public event.



In a statement, he said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered the disbursal of Rs 1,031.32 crore as retirement benefits, including provident fund, gratuity, earned leave encashment and pension commutation, to as many as 3,414 transport workers on March 30. Subsequently, on May 27, Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed the cheques to a portion of the workers during a government function in Chennai. Transport Minister S Sivasankar also distributed cheques to another section of workers during a public event in Madurai three days later."



Expressing disappointment over cheques still not being distributed for retired employees of several transport corporations, including Tirunelveli, Villupuram, and Coimbatore, Radhakrishnan told TNIE, "This practice of waiting for public functions to distribute the benefits began in the state in 2009.

These are benefits that the workers are entitled to, not freebies from the government. Benefits for staff of various government departments and the workers of other government undertakings, such as the electricity department and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, are distributed promptly, without waiting for a politician to disburse it in a public event."

TIRUNELVELI: Urging the state government to immediately disburse the retirement benefits of workers, who retired between April and November 2022, Transport Corporation Retired Workers Welfare Union Secretary R Radhakrishnan claimed that the disbursal was getting delayed only because the government wants to carry it out during a public event. In a statement, he said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered the disbursal of Rs 1,031.32 crore as retirement benefits, including provident fund, gratuity, earned leave encashment and pension commutation, to as many as 3,414 transport workers on March 30. Subsequently, on May 27, Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed the cheques to a portion of the workers during a government function in Chennai. Transport Minister S Sivasankar also distributed cheques to another section of workers during a public event in Madurai three days later." Expressing disappointment over cheques still not being distributed for retired employees of several transport corporations, including Tirunelveli, Villupuram, and Coimbatore, Radhakrishnan told TNIE, "This practice of waiting for public functions to distribute the benefits began in the state in 2009. These are benefits that the workers are entitled to, not freebies from the government. Benefits for staff of various government departments and the workers of other government undertakings, such as the electricity department and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, are distributed promptly, without waiting for a politician to disburse it in a public event."