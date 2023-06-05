Two more arrested in attempt to murder inside Ramanathapuram court case

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The history-sheeter, who hacked a person inside Ramanathapuram court on Saturday, was later in the day shot in the legs by policemen after he assaulted the personnel during his escape attempt. Two more persons were remanded in judicial custody in connection with the case on Sunday.



Police said history-sheeter Kokki Kumar along with his brother Ajith Kumar and his friend Jamuna alias Sanmiganathan of Ramanathapuram, attempted to murder Ashok Kumar over previous enmity inside the court on Saturday. Ashok had come to the court to sign in the conditional bail registry.



Preliminary investigation revealed that Kumar was hiding in the Uchipuli area. "When police surrounded him, Kumar allegedly stabbed a few policemen, who opened fire at his legs before arresting him," Ramanathapuram SP said.



Kokki Kumar, who already had 13 cases, including murder, pending against him in Ramnad, was booked by Kenikarai for attempting to murder Ashok, while Uchipuli police booked him for assaulting the policemen. Further, Bazaar police have also booked him for assaulting another person on Saturday. On Sunday, Ajith Kumar and Sanmiganathan were also arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway.

