12 child workers rescued from Tiruppur godown

Upon questioning them, the children informed officials that they were brought from Bihar three months ago and were forced to work for more than 12 hours a day.

Published: 06th June 2023

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Officials rescued twelve child labourers from a soft drinks godown in Palladam on Monday.
According to police, officials from the labour department received information that children were deployed in the godown. Officials along with police and child line coordinators inspected the facility and found more than 12 children  working there.

Upon questioning them, the children informed officials that they were brought from Bihar three months ago and were forced to work for more than 12 hours a day. The owner of the facility K Mukesh told the officials that he brought the children through contractors. The children, who  were in the age group of 14-18, were immediately moved to the children’s home in Tiruppur city, police said.

Besides, Mukesh was told to produce the valid documents, residential proof, salary payments details and other documents to the CWC inquiry which will be held in collectorate on Tuesday. Parents of the children in Bihar have been intimated about the incident. Police personnel also formed a team to trace six more children from Bihar who were reportedly working there and went missing during the search operation.

