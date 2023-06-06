50 held for attempt to stage mock felicitation of minister

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Over 50 people were detained by police on Monday when they tried to hold a mock felicitation event for Minister for Water Resources, Mines and Minerals Duraimurugan and Commissioner- Geology and Mining depatment J Jeyakanthan, alleging inaction against corrupt officials,

A team of social activists including RS Mugilan and A Esan tried to organise the mock event in front of the collectorate. They alleged that the government was yet to act against corruption complaints made against assistant director of Geology and Mining (Tiruppur) KLK Vallal. The group raised slogans hailing the minister and commissioner Jeyakanthan following which they were detained by police and taken to a marriage hall . They were released in the evening.

