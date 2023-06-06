Home States Tamil Nadu

Adheenam mutt files complaint against post on seer and sengol

The post, which carried the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sengol, and the seer addressing a press conference, went viral as it was widely shared on social media.

Published: 06th June 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 08:15 AM

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  The Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam mutt on Monday filed a complaint at the Mayiladuthurai SP office over a social media post in which the seer was quoted as saying that the train tragedy in Odisha was a sign that the ‘sengol’ was conferred on the wrong people.

A post with the logo of a prominent Tamil television news channel carried a quote attributed to the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam mutt seer saying “It’s not appropriate that deaths are happening in a country where the rulers were conferred with the Sengol,” and that the accident was a sign that the Sengol was conferred with the wrong people. The post, which carried the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sengol, and the seer addressing a press conference, went viral as it was widely shared on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

The post referred to the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam mutt seer the 24th Guru Maha Sannithanam Shrila Shri Ambalavana Desiga Paramachariya Swamigal conferring the 75-year-old golden scepter known as ‘Sengol’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the inauguration of New Parliament in New Delhi on May 28.

The mutt’s manager on Monday afternoon filed a complaint with the Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police NS Nisha, who has ordered an immediate investigation. Speaking to TNIE, the mutt denied addressing the press and that the news was fake. The mutt also confirmed that it spoke to the correspondent of the news channel and learnt that the channel had not published any such news.

