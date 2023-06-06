Home States Tamil Nadu

Ambulance driver among 3 killed in Perambalur pile-up

Published: 06th June 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

The accident spot near Thanneer Pandhal in Perambalur | Express

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Three people, including an ambulance driver, died and five were injured after four vehicles collided near Thanneer Pandal in Perambalur early on Monday. A Kuppusamy (60) from Nagal Nagar in the Dindigul district and his nine family members were returning home on a van after visiting Tiruvannamalai temple.

As they approached Thanneer Pandal in the Perambalur district on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, the van, while overtaking a tractor, collided with it and crashed on to the centre median. The collision also caused the tractor to overturn and fall on the left side of the road. 

Rajendran (45), who was driving an ambulance from Aranarai in Perambalur, stopped the ambulance near the centre median. An omnibus coming from the opposite direction lost control, crashed into the centre median and collided with the ambulance.

Rajendran, Kuppusamy, and his granddaughter S Kavipriya (22) died on the spot, while K Ganesan (22), G Neelavathi (65), G Kilavan (45), D Samithas (40), who were traveling in the van, and K Karuppaiya (40), who was driving the tractor, were injured.

The police detained omnibus driver A Sudalai (42), of Tirunelveli and van driver A Selvaraj (55), of Dindigul. CM MK Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the relatives of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Meanwhile, the ambulance driver’s relatives staged a road blockade on Perambalur-Thuraiyur road, demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation and a government job to one of his relatives.

