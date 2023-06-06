Home States Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah may sound LS poll bugle in Vellore on June 11

The bugle for the 2024 LS elections in Tamil Nadu at a public meeting to be held in Kandaneri near Pallikonda in Vellore district on June 11.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VELLORE:  Union Home Minister and BJP’s election strategist Amit Shah is likely to sound the bugle for the 2024 LS elections in Tamil Nadu at a public meeting to be held in Kandaneri near Pallikonda in Vellore district on June 11. As per earlier schedule, Shah was to address the public meeting on June 8. 

Talking to TNIE, P Sudhakar Reddy, BJP’s national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu said, “This public meeting is organised as part of our ‘Maha Jan Sampark’, a mass contact programme aimed at reaching out to the people about the achievements during the past nine years of Narendra Modi government at the Centre. It is being conducted in every parliamentary constituency.”

Reddy said the party is making massive arrangements for the public meeting at Kandaneri in which cadre of Vellore and its neighbouring districts would gather in large numbers. BJP state president K Annamalai would preside over the meeting.

BJP sources said as per the earlier programme for June 8, Amit Shah was scheduled to interact with party office-bearers in south Chennai constituency, and from Chennai, Shah was scheduled to go to Vellore. BJP functionaries expressed confidence that this programme would be included on June 11 also, since it would be a big opportunity for them. Already, to make arrangements for the event, party functionaries including BJP state general secretary Karthiyayini, vice-president KS Narendran, and Vellore district functionaries held detailed discussions. 

Functionaries involved in the arrangements for the Vellore event said Annamalai has already announced his state-wide padayatra would start from July 9 from Rameshwaram, and Vellore public meeting will be a morale booster for the cadre.

