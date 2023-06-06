Condition of road to Welfare Office in Villupuram makes life difficult for disabled persons

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: For the disabled in Villupuram, seeking assistance is not a cakewalk. The road to the Differently Abled Welfare Office, inaugurated in December 2022, in the district has deterred them from accessing welfare schemes due to its poor condition. While several roads within the Collectorate were laid and renewed for the Chief Minister's visit in April, this path was left out.



Organisations for the disabled continue to press the administration to repair the road, but to no avail, they alleged. Members of the community said that they have to resort to a longer route, one kilometre long, to reach the office even though it is situated less than 500 metres from the New Bus Stand.



"If the road to the office connecting the main road was laid properly, we could walk till there. But now, we have a hire an auto for Rs 40. Another Rs 40 go on the return journey to the bus stand. Though the expense may seem smaller, it is 8% of the monthly aid we receive from the government," said K Rajesh (40), a visually impaired man from Salamedu.



A 40-year-old disabled person who uses a special chair told TNIE, "It is better for me because I use a chair but it is terrible for those who crawl or use their hands to walk. We urge the district administration to immediately repair the roads."

The situation worsens for those who cannot wear shoes. A 45-year-old member of the New Wave Disability Federation told TNIE, "Even if the road is not repaired, how are we to trust the officials on the actual welfare for our people? The negligence shows the way in which the department functions in the district." They urged that a sign board be put up for the vision and hearing impaired persons to reach the office. District collector C Palani told TNIE that the issue will be addressed at the earliest.

