Damage by Arikomban: TN govt promises compensation soon

Published: 06th June 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Arikomban was captured in Cumbum on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Tamil Nadu government assured the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday that the compensation for the damages caused by the wild elephant ‘Arikomban’ in Theni would be paid in the near future.

The government has already paid compensation for the damage to an autorickshaw by the elephant and also to the family members of S Palraj, who died after being injured by the tusker, the additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan said. With regard to the other damages, the assessment is underway and the compensation would be paid in the near future, he added.

The AAG made the statement before a Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a retired professor M Gopal of Theni seeking the formation of an expert committee to assess and pay compensation for the said damages.

Gopal also wanted the TN government to hand over the elephant to the Kerala government by obtaining an undertaking from the Kerala authorities that they would not let the elephant stray into TN again. “If the Kerala government refuses to take back the elephant or give the undertaking, the TN government should invoke Section 11(1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1975, and hunt the elephant,” Gopal added. But the judges closed the PIL by recording the AAG’s submissions that the jumbo would be kept in Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli.

