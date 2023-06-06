Education not in sync with times: Tamil Nadu Governor

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Education should be aligned with the needs and demands of the time, Governor RN Ravi said on Monday. Speaking after inaugurating a conference of vice chancellors of state and private universities in Ooty, Ravi said, ‘”Technology is booming, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) has created a big impact in agriculture, agro-industries, production and marketing. But, are our higher education institutions aligned with the needs and demands of artificial intelligence?”

He went on to add the importance of a skilled workforce. “We have to create an environment to attract investments. Investors will not come just because we ask them or we go and have talk with them. They are hard bargainers. There are many states in our country which are doing it. Haryana is having FDI equivalent to our state. We have to create an ecosystem for global giants and for that the essential element is to create competent, appropriately skilled human resources.”

