Equal pay not feasible for staff, contract nurses: TN tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that equal pay for equal work as sought by contractual nurses is not feasible as per the decision of the core committee which studied the matter in-depth.

The submission was made by the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, in a compliance report filed through Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, before a special division bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha.

Based on a report submitted by the National Health Mission on May 19, the core committee headed by the health secretary concluded that the work, duties and responsibilities of contractual nurses differ from regular staff nurses. The bench was informed that 4,012 contractual nurses, recruited by the medical recruitment board (MRB), have been absorbed into regular time-scale pay posts since 2018.

“Since the retirement age was increased to 60 from 58, vacancies have not risen as expected in the last two years. However, 422 posts would become vacant in the coming years, apart from another 1,283 vacancies through retirements and consequent promotions,” Ravindran told the court. The Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association filed the contempt petition alleging the government had failed to obey the orders of the court in regularising contractual nurses.

