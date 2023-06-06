Freedom fighter Quaid-E-Millath remembered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with ministers and leaders of various political parties, paid homage to freedom fighter Quaid-E-Millath on the occasion of his 128th birth anniversary.

Stalin, accompanied by Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Gingee KS Masthan and Lok Sabha MP Dhyanidhi Maran arrived at the Big Mosque in Triplicane, where they offered floral tributes to the freedom fighter. Stalin tweeted, “I fondly remember and deeply admire his unparalleled contributions to our nation.”

On behalf of AIADMK, a group of leaders led by the party’s presidium chairman A Tamilmagan Hussain gathered at the Big Mosque and paid tributes. Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar, MDMK general secretary Mallai Sathya, members of AMMK and other political parties also paid tributes.

