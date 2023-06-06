Home States Tamil Nadu

Increase number of bins in RRR scheme to four, demand Tiruchy residents

Residents, though, have suggested a small modification that could improve the city’s waste management.

Published: 06th June 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bins placed in front of one of the corporation’s compost centres at Vayalur road in Tiruchy | mk ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  After the Tiruchy corporation’s removal of dumpsters and bins from city streets in keeping with the Swachh Bharat Mission failed to improve waste collection, the civic body recently rolled out the centre’s “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” (RRR ), a recycling initiative through which it collects recyclable materials.

Residents, though, have suggested a small modification that could improve the city’s waste management. Under the RRR scheme, three bins would be placed in front of each of the 35 micro-compost centres in the city, into which residents can deposit clothes, papers, plastic and other recyclable materials.

Residents have asked for a fourth bin in which to place bio-degradable materials. “We have micro-compost centres for most areas. It would be helpful if they place a bin to deposit degradable waste. For instance, if a resident fails to deposit waste with the door-to-door waste collection team, they can deposit it at the nearest micro-compost centre,” said R Natarajan, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar. But ground level workers point to possible drawbacks. “It may not work well.

For instance, in such a strategy, a resident may have to visit with bio-degradable waste in a bag or bin. If they come with a bag, they may throw it at some place after dropping the waste. Similarly, I don’t think someone would come with degradable waste to a compost centre in a bin,” a sanitation worker said. Some officials have seconded this view, but residents don’t agree.

“There is no guarantee that residents from all wards would visit compost centres to deposit recyclable material, but the RRRRRRRRR plan was implemented anyway. So, if one bin is placed for dropping degradable waste, residents would use it. So, the corporation should try it,” said Vani Santhosh, a resident of Vasantha Nagar. Meanwhile, senior officials said that they will consider it.

“About two years ago, there was a plan to provide such a provision in front of micro-compost centres. But, we had dropped it as there were concerns depositing unsegregated waste on those bins. But, now, things have changed as we have CCTV cameras in all micro-compost centres and can monitor the activities. Therefore, we would consider it,” a senior officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swachh Bharat Mission
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp