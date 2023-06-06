Melpathi temple under HR&CE dept since 1978, reveals document

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Amid claims by caste Hindus that Shri Dharmaraja Draupati Amman temple in Melpathi village belongs to them, TNIE has accessed an HR&CE document saying the temple has been under the control of the department for the last 45 years.

The temple has been listed under the department’s list of temples in Villupuram since 1978, with ITMS number 22467. Based on the order of Madras High Court in a case filed by caste Hindus in this regard, the department has confirmed its rights over the temple, official sources said.

Urging the district administration to immediately take action in this issue, a petition was submitted by Villupuram MP D Ravikumar to the district collector on Monday. “Even if a temple does not belong to the government, it is an offence to prevent anyone from entering a public place as per Article 15 of the Constitution.

Article 17 criminalises practising untouchability and The Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorization Act, 1947 ensures unhindered worship to all Hindus in all temples,” the petition said. It was signed by members of over eight political parties, including Congress, VCK, CPI, CPM and CPI (ML).

The petition said, “The district administration should ensure all communities worship at the temple and legal action should be taken against those who prevent it. Authorities must immediately constitute a board of trustees as per provisions of the Hindu Religious Charities Act.”

The petition said steps should also be taken to form trustee committees in all 1,068 temples coming under the department in Villupuram district and the collector should get a report from joint commissioner of the department whether equality of worship is being ensured in all the temples.

“Section 106 of Hindu Religious Affairs Act 1959 states that ‘prasad’ and ‘tirtha’ shall be offered to all people without any discrimination. The priest at Draupati Amman temple, who acted against that, should be removed from that responsibility and legal action should be taken against him,” the petition said.

It may be noted that the issue began when a Dalit youth came under attack 60 days ago for entering the temple, and the accused were not arrested. Peace talks were arranged five times in vain. Officials had stalled further action in the matter saying it should first be settled whether or not the temple comes under the HR&CE Department.

MP seeks immediate action, submits petition

A petition was submitted by Villupuram MP D Ravikumar to the collector urging the district administration to take action immediately in this issue

