NGO to make pillows out of cigarette butts

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: Governor R N Ravi, along with his wife Laxmi Ravi planted saplings at the Raj Bhavan to commemorate World Environment Day on Monday. In Coimbatore, Dr. Kalam foundation, an NGO, displayed toys made out of recycled cigarette butts, at Valankulam where collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and corporation commissioner M Prathap launched the initiative ‘Green Buds’. Kishore Chandran Managing trustee of the foundation said they would place bins in each of the 100 wards and also in malls, cinema theatres to collect the butts and make pillows and distribute them to government hospitals.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati handed over Green Champion awards to Chandrasekar of Siruthuli, PJ Balakumaran of ‘Target Zero Environment Conservation Trust and One Tree Per Week, an NGO for taking steps to protect the environment along with the cash of one lakh.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M Prathap launched an initiative to plant 4000 saplings at Ukkadam. Officials in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) planted bamboo saplings along the check dam and streams wherever the trees are not grown naturally. Nilgiris District Collector SP Amrith commenced plantation of 300 saplings in Ithalar Panchayat.

