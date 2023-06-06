Home States Tamil Nadu

NGO to make pillows out of cigarette butts

In Coimbatore, Dr. Kalam foundation, an NGO, displayed toys made out of recycled cigarette butts.

Published: 06th June 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS:  Governor R N Ravi, along with his wife Laxmi Ravi planted saplings at the Raj Bhavan to commemorate World Environment Day on Monday. In Coimbatore, Dr. Kalam foundation, an NGO, displayed toys made out of recycled cigarette butts, at Valankulam where collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and corporation commissioner M Prathap launched the initiative ‘Green Buds’. Kishore Chandran Managing trustee of the foundation said they would place bins in each of the 100 wards and also in malls, cinema theatres to collect the butts and make pillows and distribute them to government hospitals.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati handed over Green Champion awards to Chandrasekar of Siruthuli, PJ Balakumaran of ‘Target Zero Environment Conservation Trust and One Tree Per Week, an NGO for taking steps to protect the environment along with the cash of one lakh.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner  M Prathap launched an initiative to plant 4000 saplings at Ukkadam. Officials in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) planted bamboo saplings along the check dam and streams wherever the trees are not grown naturally.  Nilgiris District Collector SP Amrith commenced plantation of 300 saplings in Ithalar Panchayat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green BudsDr. Kalam foundation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp