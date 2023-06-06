Puducherry MLA interrupts World Environment Day celebrations to protest against Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Independent MLA G Nehru on Monday barged into the Kamban Kalaiarangam auditorium, interrupting the World Environment Day celebrations, to protest against the Chief Secretary over alleged irregularities and sluggish implementation of Smart City projects in Puducherry.



Earlier in the day, the Orleanpet constituency MLA along with fringe political groups arrived at the Chief Secretariat to express his dissatisfaction over the implementation of the projects. He staged a protest alleging irregularities and demanded to see Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, but could not due to the latter's absence.



Nehru, who has extended support to Chief Minister N Rangasamy's AINRC, then went to the Kamban Kalaiarangam auditorium where the aforementioned event was underway with Verma, Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, DMK MLA Anibal Kenny, and other officials in attendance. He climbed over the gate of KKA after he was denied entry by the police and barged into the ongoing function.



Targeting Verma, also the chairman of Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL), Nehru said that works on various projects are underway, while the implementation is tardy on others due to the negligence of the Chief Secretary and higher officials. It may be noted that the Chief Executive Officer of PSCDL T Sudhakar was recently transferred.

The construction work on the mini stadium at Anna Thidal in Orleanpet, Nehru said, was supposed to be completed in a year, but is pending even after two-and-a-half years. He added, "Basic facilities are yet to be provided at the new bus station and the Grand Bazaar market." Nehru left the venue after threatening to launch an agitation against the Chief Secretary, as Rangasamy, Selvam and Verma watched him in silence.

