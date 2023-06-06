Home States Tamil Nadu

 SC community denied entry to Perumal temple in Subbammalpuram of TN's Thoothukudi district

Members of the Scheduled Caste community from Subbammalpuram near Pasuvanthanai submitted a petition during the grievance redressal meeting at the collectorate on Monday.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Noting that the members of a dominant caste were denying them entry into a common Perumal temple and preventing them from building a new temple on poramboke land, a group of Scheduled Caste (SC) people from Subbammalpuram near Pasuvanthanai submitted a petition during the grievance redressal meeting at the collectorate on Monday.

"In a blatant case of caste discrimination, we are not allowed to enter the common Perumal temple for worship despite the temple having a government-appointed archakar," said Muthuraj, an SC community member from the village. In this situation, the SC people from Devendra Kula Velalar community in Subbamalpuram village offer worship at Karupasamy temple and Vadakku Selliamman temple located inside the village kanmoi. They also conduct a 'kodai' festival at Karuppasamy temple once every two years.

The Vadakku Selliamman temple is shared by the SCs and the dominant castes like Nayakkar, Pillai, Asari, and Thevar. "However, after a court recently ruled in favour of the Devendra Kula Velalar community regarding the ownership of this temple, the dominant caste members constructed another Selliamman temple encroaching on a poramboke land. When the SC community people attempted to check 'vastu' for constructing a new Pillayar temple on the remaining portion of the porambokke land on June 4, the police thwarted them owing to pressure from the dominant castes," the petition read.

"We demand the district administration to grant us permission to construct a temple on the poramboke land, just as quickly as the government authorities permitted the dominant caste to build a temple there," said Muthuraj.

