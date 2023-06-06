Scammers targeting techies with quick money offers, say police

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) police officials said the number of online investment scams is rising and a majority of victims is young people employed in the IT sector.

In order to combat this cybercrime threat, the District police intend to speak with the management of IT companies to educate staff about the problem. Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan said,”In this year so far. 1, 560 complaints about online scams have been reported in Coimbatore district, and Rs 6.36 crore looted. For those with losses of more than Rs 5 lakh, we have filed FIRs, and for the others, we have filed CSRs (Community Service Registers) for inquiry. We are attempting to trace the scammers in each case and recover the money.”

“More than 80% of the complainants are educated young people who work in the IT sector. Despite getting good salaries, they are easily duped by scammers as they looking to make some quick money.” Badrinarayanan said adding police would distributed awareness pamphlets to IT employees.

Cyber Crime police inspector Ramakrishnan said , scammer’s easy targets are IT employees who work remotely from home. Scammers lure victims with simple online jobs offers that can be completed in as little as two hours per day, easy money for reviewing products, and easy money for sharing and liking YouTube videos. Many fall for the trap believing they can make money from their hobbies.

“Many people invest large sums of money in the hope of seeing good returns. To make the investors think the procedure was genuine, scammers provided them with separate accounts and login credentials to operate a separate dashboard on their website. Since the account dashboard shows all the information, including investment and profit, investors are naturally encouraged to increase their investments.

But the fact that the investment amount cannot be withdrawn is only discovered at the end. Scammers immediately cut off communication with the investor when they attempt to withdraw at least the investment and abscond with the money. Tracing scammers is difficult, even if victims know whose bank account they transferred money to,” Ramakrishnan said.

