TN Health Minister inaugurates construction works of district headquarters hospital in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the construction works for the 200-bedded District Government Headquarters Hospital in Valliyur at a cost of Rs 30 crore on Monday. He also inaugurated the Rs 12-crore worth PET scan in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) that would benefit cancer patients from districts down south.



Assembly speaker M Appavu, Minister Rajakannappan, and District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan took part in the events. Addressing the media persons, Subramanian said an integrated general health laboratory would also be constructed at an outlay of Rs 1 crore on the campus of the headquarters hospital. The minister also inaugurated the newly constructed buildings, including toilets built at a cost of Rs 16.6 lakh, an attendants' waiting hall built at a cost of Rs 6.95 lakh for the Government Hospital in Kalakkad, and an additional building for the Upgraded Primary Health Centre, Moolaikaraipatti.



"The PET scanner in TvMCH will benefit cancer patients of the southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Thoothukudi. The TvMCH will also get a 50-bedded building for its Super Speciality block," the minister added.



Responding to a question, Subramanian said he would demand the union health minister for a medical college hospital in Tenkasi and five other districts, during his upcoming visit this month. The union government has granted 11 nursing colleges across Tamil Nadu. The Pudukottai district will soon get a dental college, he added.

