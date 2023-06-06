VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan demands white paper on Odisha train accident

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan demanded that the Centre release a white paper on the recent accident where three trains crashed in Odisha last week. He was speaking at a press conference at Chidambaram on Monday.



The MP said, "The accident claimed 275 lives and left over a thousand injured. Experts have attributed the reason to the negligence of the railway department and the Central government. The General Manager of the Southeast Railway Zone had already raised concerns with the railway department, and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) auditing team also highlighted the need for precautionary measures. Had appropriate actions been taken, this accident could have been avoided."



Thirumavalavan continued, "When Mamata Banerjee served as the railway minister, she introduced the Kavach system and allocated Rs 952 crore for the same. It was, however, never put into practice.



He also highlighted the ongoing conflict over temple entry for Dalits in Melpathi village and said, "Despite the temple falling under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department, PMK functionaries claim it to be a private temple. Similarly, across Tamil Nadu, Dalits continue to face discrimination even though these temples are under the HR&CE."



He added, "The Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorization Act was implemented in 1947, granting everyone the right to enter temples, even if they are privately owned. With the establishment of the HR&CE department, this act was further reinforced. On June 9, I will lead a protest in Chennai, and on June 12, VCK will protest in Madurai to condemn the caste-based attacks in over 10 villages near Madurai.



Thirumavalavan also addressed the Mekedatu water project and said, "We have already informed the Cauvery Water Management Authority about the Mekedatu project, and no one should dare to initiate any construction there."



Regarding the new Parliament building, the MP said, "The number of seats has increased to 888, and with the upcoming delimitation, the number of constituencies will also increase. The BJP aims to gain power by increasing the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, and securing a majority without winning the southern states.



He concluded by asking the state government to consider releasing prisoners, having been incarcerated for over 10 years, with proper conduct "on the occasion of Karunanidhi's centennial celebration." Also present at the press conference were MLA M Sinthanai Selvan and party functionaries from Kattumannarkoil.

