World Environment Day: Three get Green Champion awards from TN Social Welfare Minister

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan distributed green champion awards to three activists in recognition of their work during a World Environment Day event held at Roche park on Monday. The minister planted mangrove saplings of Rhizophora mucronata variety at boat jetty premises in the presence of collector Dr K Senthil Raj, additional collector Thakkare Subam Gnanadev Rao, sub collector Gaurau Kumar, corporation zonal president Balagurusamy and councillors.



Geetha Jeevan handed over green champion awards carrying a cash award of Rs 1 lakh each to Mother Social Service Trust director SJ Kennedy, ATREE's Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre coordinator Mathivanan, and We Can Trust foundation.



"Special emphasis has been given to the mangrove forest this year owing to its benefits in the ecosystem. The corporation is gifted to have mangrove forest in the proximity of an urban locality. Chief Minister MK Stalin has been giving special attention to afforestation drives to achieve 33% forest cover in the state, which is now considerably low at 23%," she said.



Dr K Senthil Raj said nurseries have been developed by rural development, forest department, public works department and corporation. "Several NGOs have also been roped in for the purpose of expanding the green cover. Airport Fund and Corporate Social Responsibility contributions are being channelised for the afforestation drives," he said.



To mark World Environment Day, 87,000 tree saplings are being planted at 403 village panchayats in the district. Emphasising the benefits of mangroves, Senthil Raj said it is helpful for fish breeding, carbon sequestration, mitigating phenomenal catastrophes like Tsunami and ensuring livelihood for coastal fishermen.



The minister released a book titled "Pulvai Thadankal Thenkodu Veliman Manthaikalai Pin Thodaral" on the occasion.

