50-year-old man gets life in jail for raping minor girls in TN

He also told the police that the sisters, who were also his accomplices, had allowed him to rape their daughters.

Published: 07th June 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court awarded life imprisonment to a 50-year-old man for sexually assaulting seven minor girls two years ago. Two women, sisters, who allegedly helped him, were given jail terms of 20 years and five years respectively.

The three accused, including the main accused Perumal alias Iyamperumal, were put on trial before the special court of the High Court campus for the exclusive purpose of hearing cases under the POCSO Act. The court found him guilty and gave him a life sentence along with a fine of Rs 85,000. The sisters were awarded jail terms and fined Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The incident came to light after the police raided his shop based on a tip-off that said he was selling gutka products. During the raid, police seized his phone. On going through the phone, the police discovered photographs of young girls being sexually abused.

The authorities initially suspected he had downloaded child pornographic content, but upon a closer inspection, it became clear Perumal himself was engaging in the act. On further questioning, Perumal admitted that he had been sexually abusing young girls for six months.

He also told the police that the sisters, who were also his accomplices, had allowed him to rape their daughters. All three were booked under POCSO Act. The police arrested Iyam Perumal along with the two sisters, aged 28 and 30. The police also said the victims are between four and 13 years.

