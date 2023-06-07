Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader Palaniswami slams TN govt for ‘failure to curb illegal bars’

Drawing attention to a recent incident in Kidaripatti near Melur where a man died allegedly after consuming alcohol from a Tasmac shop, Palaniswami criticised the government.

Published: 07th June 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the government to take steps to stop deaths allegedly happening after drinking at Tasmac bars and illegal facilities across the state. In a release, Palaniswami condemned the state for its “failure to curb illegal bars” and sought strict action against those involved in such business.

Drawing attention to a recent incident in Kidaripatti near Melur where a man died allegedly after consuming alcohol from a Tasmac shop, Palaniswami criticised the government. He also said that two fish vendors had died in Thanjavur district earlier in May allegedly after consuming alcohol from a Tasmac bar. Palaniswami also referred to news reports on another man from Madurai district dying under similar circumstances and two others getting hospitalised in critical condition.

Palaniswami expressed scepticism over the police department’s initial statement which came out even before a postmortem was completed saying the deceased had consumed thinner. He demanded excise department conduct raids on Tasmac shops and ensure compliance with regulations, checking for excise stickers on every bottle.

Comments

