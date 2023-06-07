Home States Tamil Nadu

Arikomban released at upper kodayar

Sources said before releasing Arikomban, a sand bed was created with the help of JCB for easy movement of the elephant.

Published: 07th June 2023 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Rogue elephant 'Arikomban' was released into the upper Kodayar forest area, near Tirunelveli, which comes under Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy said the tusker is fully fit. "There is an old wound, which is healing, on the elephant's trunk. The veterinary team had examined him thoroughly before it was released. Prophylactic antibiotic dose was given and the animal responded well during the travel," he added.

Sources said before releasing Arikomban, a sand bed was created with the help of JCB for easy movement of the elephant. "Without any trouble, it easily entered the dense forest. It is being closely monitored by officials of KMTR through a radio collar hanging from Arikomban's neck," they added. Earlier, tusker was tranquilised by a team of veterinary doctors. It was loaded in the lorry with the support of kumkis at Chinnaovulapuram village in Chinnamanur block on Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp