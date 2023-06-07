Arikomban released at upper kodayar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Rogue elephant 'Arikomban' was released into the upper Kodayar forest area, near Tirunelveli, which comes under Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy said the tusker is fully fit. "There is an old wound, which is healing, on the elephant's trunk. The veterinary team had examined him thoroughly before it was released. Prophylactic antibiotic dose was given and the animal responded well during the travel," he added.



Sources said before releasing Arikomban, a sand bed was created with the help of JCB for easy movement of the elephant. "Without any trouble, it easily entered the dense forest. It is being closely monitored by officials of KMTR through a radio collar hanging from Arikomban's neck," they added. Earlier, tusker was tranquilised by a team of veterinary doctors. It was loaded in the lorry with the support of kumkis at Chinnaovulapuram village in Chinnamanur block on Monday.

