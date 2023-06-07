‘Attendants unaware of 24/7 dormitory facility in Tiruchy MGMGH’

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The dormitory facility at Tiruchy MGMGH, set up four years ago to cater to attenders of hospital inpatients, has found very few takers. While the facility has 70 beds, 35 for men and 35 for women, hardly 10 people have used the facility in the last two months, said hospital sources. On speaking to attendants in multiple blocks, TNIE learnt that most of them remain unaware .

The 24/7 dormitory facility was initiated by the corporation as part of the National Urban Livelihood Mission and has been open to public use for the last four years, sources said. Kadhar Basha, a resident of Thiruvanaikovil who arrived with his family for his wife's delivery, said,"We arrived last night, and now it's noon; we're not aware of any such facility in the hospital. If we had known we would certainly have opted for it."

Tirupathi K from Manapparai, who accompanied his relative for chest pain, said, "I slept on the hospital floor last night, like so many other attendants. I am not aware of such a facility." An official in charge of the facility said, "We provide clean beds with bathroom and charging facilities for Rs 10 per day. The requirement is just a photocopy of Aadhaar card and OP sheet. However, people are not coming forward to utilise the facility."A corporation health official said, "We will try to paste more posters and seek the hospital's help to publicise about the facility to the attendees."

TIRUCHY: The dormitory facility at Tiruchy MGMGH, set up four years ago to cater to attenders of hospital inpatients, has found very few takers. While the facility has 70 beds, 35 for men and 35 for women, hardly 10 people have used the facility in the last two months, said hospital sources. On speaking to attendants in multiple blocks, TNIE learnt that most of them remain unaware . The 24/7 dormitory facility was initiated by the corporation as part of the National Urban Livelihood Mission and has been open to public use for the last four years, sources said. Kadhar Basha, a resident of Thiruvanaikovil who arrived with his family for his wife's delivery, said,"We arrived last night, and now it's noon; we're not aware of any such facility in the hospital. If we had known we would certainly have opted for it." Tirupathi K from Manapparai, who accompanied his relative for chest pain, said, "I slept on the hospital floor last night, like so many other attendants. I am not aware of such a facility." An official in charge of the facility said, "We provide clean beds with bathroom and charging facilities for Rs 10 per day. The requirement is just a photocopy of Aadhaar card and OP sheet. However, people are not coming forward to utilise the facility."A corporation health official said, "We will try to paste more posters and seek the hospital's help to publicise about the facility to the attendees."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });