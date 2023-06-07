Caste Hindus in Tiruppur beat up SC farm labourer for showing ‘disrespect’

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A farm laborer from the SC community and his niece were slapped and beaten up recently by a group of caste Hindus in Velur near Chinnaputhur in Dharapuram allegedly for not rising and giving respect to them. Police registered cases under SC/ST Act against three persons in connection with the incident, but they are on the run.

P Subramanian (41), the victim, told TNIE, “I live in the Adi Dravidar colony at Velur. To support my family, I work as a farm laborer. On May 17, I returned from Palani after meeting my relatives. As I was walking towards my house, I found my uncle Kalimuthu sitting near a temple and sat down to have a chat. As we were talking, three members from the dominant community - Narayanasamy, Chinnappa, and Mahesh - walked towards us.

Seeing us sitting, they abused us by our caste name for not getting up. We were confused and asked, “What’s wrong with sitting? But they slapped me. Mahesh took an iron rod and hit me on the shoulder and back, and also my niece Malathi. They issued a death threat and left the spot.”

A police team arrived at the hospital on the same night and held inquiries. On May 18, a case was registered against the three. “Even after two weeks, no investigation has been carried out. We suspect the involvement of political forces,” Subramaniam said.

A police officer said, “Apart from SC/ST Act, three more charges under IPC 294 (D), IPC 323, IPC 323 were added. The three accused went into hiding and applied for anticipatory bail at Madras HC. But the judge directed them to surrender in the local court within 15 days. Once they surrender, we will proceed with the probe.”

