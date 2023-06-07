DVAC books IAS officer for Rs 1.32 crore fraud  

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed an FIR against IAS officer S Malarvizhi and two traders under Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged misappropriation of

Rs 1.32 crore in buying receipt books for local bodies during her stint as Dharmapuri Collector between February 2018 and October 2020.

On Tuesday, DVAC teams conducted searches at nine places including Malarvizhi’s residence in TAISHA complex in Nerkundram built for IAS and IPS officers. Searches were carried out at five places in Chennai, two places in Pudukkottai, and at one place each in Villupuram and Dharmapuri. The officer is currently the vice-chairperson of Science City.

The FIR was registered on Monday under Sections 120B of the IPC, and Sections 7(c) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the officer and H Thageer Hussain of Crescent Traders and Veeraiah Palanivelu of Naga Traders. The FIR said Malarvizhi misappropriated Rs 1.32 crore and kept that for her own use with the active connivance of the other accused.

‘IAS officer procured receipt books without following rules’

The FIR said in anticipation of release of state finance commission grants to panchayats in Dharmapuri, the officer ordered all Block Development Officers (BDOs) to buy tax receipt books from private institutions.

In her capacity as inspector of panchayats, Malarvizhi procured the receipt books from private firms without following mandatory rules and supplied them to panchayats, the FIR said. The money was paid to Hussain and Palanivelu by Malarvizhi directly from the general funds allocated to panchayat unions for January, February, and March in 2020 by the state finance commission. She ordered the panchayats to adjust funds allotted to them.

About 1,25,500 receipt books pertaining to house tax, professional tax, water tax, and miscellaneous tax were supplied to 251 panchayats at the rate of Rs 135 each. The government co-operative printing press charges only Rs 35 to Rs 40 each for printing such books.

DVAC found that Meenatchi Traders of Madurai supplied the books, and they had not come from firms of Hussain and Palanivelu, to whom the money was paid. “No rule permits the collector to enter into these types of transactions with private firms and an open tender system should have been followed,” the FIR said.

