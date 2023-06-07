Farmers plan hunger strike against LBP canal modernisation

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Condemning water resources minister Duraimurugan’s recent statement that Bhavani Project (LBP) canal modernization work would be executed as per plan, a section of farmers announced an indefinite hunger strike from Wednesday against the project.

On Tuesday, farmers hoisted black flags at their houses in different parts of Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur to press for their demands.

On May 30, Duraimurugan issued a press release stating the project was being executed with Rs 709.60 crore loan from NABARD.

Farmers hoisted black flags at their

houses near Thittampalayam, seeking

changes in the G.O. | Express

“No concrete floor will be laid anywhere in the canal. Only repair of damaged sluices and cross masonry structures and construction of concrete wall on the banks of the canal, which are very weak, will be undertaken. Only if these works are done will water flow uninterrupted till the tail-end of the canal. However, this will not affect drinking water sources in areas where the canal passes. Therefore, farmers should cooperate to complete this work,” the minister said.

According to sources, the minister issued the statement allegedly after a delegation led by Subbulakshmi Jagatheesan, who recently quit from the DMK, comprising farmers benefitting from the project called on him.

Condemning the statement, M Ravi, organiser of Lower Bhavani irrigation conservation movement, which opposes the project, said, “Officials earlier informed us that only old structures would be renovated, and new structures would be built in consultation with farmers. We agreed to it and work started on May 1. Now construction of side walls has started in many places without getting opinion from farmers.

This is why we have decided to ignore Minister Duraimurugan’s statement. Also, we will start an indefinite hunger strike from Wednesday at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai to demand changes in the GO for this project.”

Arul Azhagan, Executive Engineers of LBP, said, “We got information about farmers’ strike. Appropriate action will be taken after taking suggestions of superiors. However, the modernisation work will continue.”

