Madras High Court clears decks for DVAC to take action against SP Velumani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday cleared the decks for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of Tamil Nadu Police to take further action against AIADMK leader SP Velumani.

The move is in connection with the former municipal administration minister’s involvement in the alleged irregularities in awarding tenders to carry out relaying roads and connecting the missing links of stormwater drains.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu said there wouldn’t be any legal bar on the state to proceed against the ex-minister based on the preliminary enquiry (PE) findings.

The bench directed the DVAC to complete the preliminary enquiry (PE) and file a final report and proceed further accordingly.

Based on the final report, the DVAC can decide either to register an FIR or drop the charges.

The state can proceed further as it cannot be restrained from taking legal action on the matter, the bench said when a 2020 petition filed by a non-governmental organisation, Arappor Iyakkam, came up for hearing.

The green signal from the bench removes a constraint placed on the DVAC by the High Court through a Feb 25, 2020 order when the petition filed by the NGO Arappor Iyakkam came up for hearing.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram submitted that the PE was conducted in 2019 but the DVAC could not proceed due to restraints ordered by the court and the government is willing to proceed further if permitted.

Arappor Iyakkam had complained of irregularities in awarding tenders to relay 3800 existing bus route roads and internal roads worth Rs. 300 crores and connecting the missing storm water drains in 335 roads in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) at a cost of Rs. 290 crores.

Statutory and procedural violations took place with criminal intent as well as with an oblique motive in processing the tenders favouring a few contractors, it alleged.

Following the complaints, the DVAC held the PE but refrained from taking further action. However, Arappor Iyakkam moved the Madras High Court in 2020 for action.

In the meantime, the proceedings of the DVAC were put on hold following an order of the court in favour of Velumani.

