Manufacture seek stay on government order on banning plastic used in packaging goods

Published: 07th June 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Plastic goods manufacturers in Tamil Nadu have approached the Madras High Court seeking a stay on a government order issued in 2020 and a subsequent memo from the pollution control board (TNPCB) banning manufacture of plastics used in packaging goods. The petition was filed by Tamil Nadu Plastics Manufacturers Association. A division bench of justices D Krishnakumar and P Dhanabal recently adjourned the matter by four weeks.

Meanwhile, a special division bench dealing with petitions challenging the ban on plastics has directed the registry to get necessary instructions from the chief justice and tag it with other related petitions.

The petition stated that Tamil Nadu Environment and Forest department passed the government order to ban manufacture, store, transport, sell or distribute single-use plastics in the state with effect from January 1, 2019, but permitted exceptions to plastic bags which constitute or form an integral part of packaging goods.

However, another GO was issued in 2020 extending the ban on use of plastics for packaging goods. In 2022, TNPCB issued a memo directing the district environmental engineers not to give permission for operating units manufacturing plastic items meant for packaging.

The petition sought the court to quash the 2020 GO and TNPCB’s 2022 memo as they violate fundamental rights of members of the association since it provides no rational nexus between measures to impose the ban and its intended purpose.

