Home States Tamil Nadu

MKU V-C told to look into petition against American College Principal

Speaking to TNIE, Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said since the matter is sub-judice, they would wait for the court verdict before taking any action.

Published: 07th June 2023 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Additional Secretary to State Government M Ilango Henry Dass has directed MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar to take action on a petition that sought the removal of The American College Principal M Davamani Christober from his post. The petition sent to J Kumar, the Chief Minister's cell, and the Director of Collegiate Education on November 14 last year, by senior professors in the college S Stephen, R Prabahar Vedamanickam, S Premsingh, and D Stephen, claimed that Christober remaining in the post for the last 12 years was illegal on two counts.

Firstly, UGC Regulations 2018 and Tamil Nadu G.O. dated January 11, 2021, clearly state that no person should hold the post of a college principal for more than 10 years. Secondly, a person can remain in the principal post for over five years only if his or her tenure extension is approved by the parent university. "Christober was appointed as principal in 2011, and he had secured no extension approval after the first five years," the petition read.

"A careful scrutiny of the UGC Regulations 2018 and the 2021 G.O. reveals an irrefutable legal position that the principals, who have completed their 10-year tenure, or those who have not been provided with extension by the university after a five-year tenure, cannot be members of the MKU Senate or Academic Council, as the statues and bye-laws of the university would render them ineligible," the petition added.

Speaking to TNIE, Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said since the matter is sub-judice, they would wait for the court verdict before taking any action. "The same issue prevails in a few minority institutions in the district too," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp