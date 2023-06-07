MLA’s ‘gate-crash’: Puducherry Speaker wants case dropped

Home States Tamil Nadu

Following the incident, the Odiansalai police charged the MLA and 15 of his supporters with unlawful assembly and obstructing policemen from performing their duty. 

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy calling on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas on Tuesday | Express

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A day after a police complaint was registered against independent MLA G Nehru alias Kuppusamy for scaling a locked gate and barging into the venue of World Environment Day celebrations, the union territory turned into a stage for heated political debates, with CM N Rangasamy calling on Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas, and speaker R Selvam advising the officials to withdraw an FIR filed against the MLA. 

The Orleanpet MLA barged into Kamban Kalaiarangam on Monday and criticised the functioning of Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, seated on the dais along with Rangasamy and Selvam.

The Grand Bazar police also registered a case against the MLA and three of his supporters for illegal assembly near the chief secretariat and for conducting impromptu agitation by obstructing the staff and others. 

Odiansalai Inspector A Kannan, who was on duty at Kamban Kalaiarangam, was placed under suspension with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds.

Meanwhile, the MLA filed a privilege complaint to the speaker against the chief secretary. Selvam, in turn, summoned senior police officials, including ADGP Anand Mohan, and asked for an explanation for registering cases against the MLA. 

Later, in a statement, the speaker said he advised the police to withdraw the cases filed against the legislator. Senior police officials allegedly said they need the chief secretary’s advice in this regard in order to act.

