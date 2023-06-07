Now, book advance tickets in government buses for short trips in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Starting Wednesday, commuters can make advance ticket reservations for government buses both online and at counters for specific routes that are 200 km and above, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Tuesday. Currently, advance booking is available only for SETC buses serving routes exceeding 300 km.

In a statement, Sivasankar said this initiative will increase the number of tickets available for online booking from 51,046 to 61,464. The reservation system will be applicable to buses operating from Madurai to Kodaikanal, Kollam, Munnar, Nagercoil, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai.

Similarly, buses from Coimbatore to Tiruvannamalai, Salem to Bengaluru, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Thiruvarur, Erode to Bengaluru, Kumuli, Mysuru, Puducherry, Rameswaram, and Thiruchendur will be covered.

Online booking will be available for services from Hosur to Chennai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Madurai, and Tiruchy. Additionally, Ooty to Bengaluru, Kannur, Kozhikode, Mysuru, and Palakkad, as well as Palani to Cuddalore, Neyveli, Rameswaram, Thiruchendur, Villupuram, and Kanniyakumari routes, will also be included.

The statement also mentioned that tickets for buses operating from Sivakasi to Erode, Mettupalayam, Salem, Tiruppur, and Tirunelveli to Coimbatore, can be booked online.

