Plea to translocate 'Arikomban' to its native habitat posted before Forest Bench

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday referred a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a Kerala resident, seeking direction to translocate the wild elephant 'Arikomban' closer to its native habitat, to the Special Bench for forest and wildlife cases in the Principal Seat at Madras.



The litigant, M Rebecca Joseph of Ernakulam in Kerala, claimed that the jumbo has been repeatedly trying to return to its native habitat, which comprises Chinnakanal, Anayirangal Dam, and Mathikettan Shola National Park in Kerala. During this journey, it had lost its way and entered Cumbum, she said, adding that rather than keeping the elephant further away from its native habitat, it should be translocated to the TN forest area that borders the Mathikettan Shola National Park. She also alleged that the Kerala forest department treats elephants in an 'inhumane' manner and it would be better if the TN government continues to protect and take care of 'Arikomban'.



She also mentioned a tribal story about 'Arikomban' in her affidavit, which says that the elephant lost its mother at the age of two in December 1987 at Chinnakanal, and ever since it has been visiting the location, where its mother died every December. The elephant deserves to be reunited with its herd in its home territory and the TN forest authorities should facilitate its natural movement to Chinnakanal, she requested, adding that the authorities could monitor the elephant so that there is no damage to human lives and property along its path.



A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, which heard the plea, transferred the case to the Forest Bench in the Principal Seat.

