Protest held for strict action against POCSO case accused in TN

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Demanding strong action against the accused in a POCSO case, the family of the victim resorted to a demonstration near Ramanatham.

As per police sources, M Senthil alias Sethamarai (43) allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl on May 22. The incident occurred when the girl was with alone her brother. When the girl told her father about it, he dismissed it, believing it was a lie.

“Distressed by the incident, the girl attempted to die by suicide. Her family rushed her to the Perambalur GH and later to Government Hospital in Tiruchy, where she died,” said the police.

After postmortem, her body was brought back to the village on Monday. Gripped by grief and anger, the villagers staged a road roko.

A police official told TNIE, “Senthil had already been charged under the POCSO Act, and now, an additional IPC Section 305 (Abetment of suicide of a child or insane person) has been included.” If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

