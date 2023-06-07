Home States Tamil Nadu

Public hearing on government cement plant expansion in  TN's Ariyalur deferred, peace talks held

A section of farmers, however, demanded that the plant begin operations for the new mine only after distributing compensation for land previously acquired.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A day after a TNIE report on farmers petitioning the district collectorate against a government-owned cement plant opening a new mine when it was yet to compensate farmers for land acquired in 1996 for a similar mine, collector J Anne Mary Swarna postponed the public hearing scheduled for June 7 and 8.

The Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Limited had announced the opening of a new limestone mine in Pudupalayam panchayat, and a public hearing was scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday regarding this. A section of farmers, however, demanded that the plant begin operations for the new mine only after distributing compensation for land previously acquired. Following this, a case was filed in the Ariyalur court regarding which ordered the plant to pay a compensation ranging from Rs 1,100-1,500 for each cent along with interest from the year of acquisition.

However, farmers were yet to receive any such compensation, and the issue was highlighted in the June 5 edition of TNIE. On Tuesday, officials led by RDO M Ramakrishnan held talks with the farmers, after which the collector postponed the public hearing. S Punniyamoorthy, a farmer from Pudupalayam told TNIE, "It gives us some relief that the authorities heard our grievances and postponed the hearing. During the talks, officials say compensation will be paid after the public hearing. We will not allow mining here without compensation." When contacted, an official from Ariyalur district administration said, "The meeting has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The revised date will be announced later."

