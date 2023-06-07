Six acres of government land worth Rs 1,000 crore recovered in TN

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The state government recovered around six acres of government land on Cathedral Road in Chennai, worth Rs 1,000 crore from an individual associated with the AIADMK, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran in a press meet on Tuesday.



Addressing the press, the minister said that in 1910, the TN Government gave over 23 acres of government land at the Cathedral Road near Anna Flyover, to the Agri Horticulture Society. "However, over time, the land was encroached on and passed into the hands of other individuals. Knowing this, former chief minister M Karunanidhi legally recovered 17 acres of the total land and created a Semmozhi Poonga at the recovered place in 2009," he said.



He further added that when plans were in the cards to recover the remaining portion of the land, the AIADMK came to power and the party didn't take any measures to recover the remaining land.



"In 2011, during the AIADMK regime, Krishnamoorthi, an individual associated with the party received a patta consisting of the remaining six acres of land," he said. The Minister further added that later, when MK Stalin came to power, he continued the legal battle begun by Karunanidhi and recovered the remaining six acres (5 acres 18 ground 1683 sq. feet) of land in six months.



"Based on the order passed by the Supreme Court, following the inquiry, the Commissioner of Land Administration (CLA) passed an order and the remaining six acres of land were completely taken over by the government and sealed on Monday," he said, adding that the encroached government lands in various parts of the state are being recovered and that further steps will be taken to legally recover all the encroached government lands through the revenue department.

