YouTuber, two others held in cheating case in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The city crime branch (CCB) on Monday arrested a couple and their accomplice allegedly for cheating 44 people to the tune of Rs 41.88 lakh. Police said the couple cheated around Rs 1.5 crores and many victims are approaching them now.

The accused were identified as R Hema alias Hemalatha (38) her husband N Ramesh (48), both from Akkammal Garden Layout in Vilankurichi and S Arunachalam (33) a native of Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district. Arunachalam was residing with the couple.

Police said Hemalatha started a YouTube channel in the name of 'Modern Mammi' in July 2020 and reviewed various products. The channel has 1.58 lakh subscribers. Hemalatha announced in her channel that those who invest Rs 1200 could earn Rs 300 along with the capital amount within twenty days.

Believing her words, hundreds of her followers invested money in a few bank accounts belonging to Arunachalam. After receiving around Rs 1.5 crore, Hemalatha changed her mobile number and shifted to various places in the city.

One of the victims Rama (30) of Pannimadai Pirivu lodged a complaint with CCB police against the three.

Based on this, police registered a case against the trio under sections 120 (B), 406, 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 5 of the TNPID Act and 21 of BUDS (banning of unregistered deposits scheme) act on May 29, 2023.

The police traced the trio at Vilankurichi on Monday and arrested them. Police seized 45 sovereigns of gold jewels, 1.45 kg of silver articles, Rs 10,250 in cash, a scooter, a digital camera, three tabs and seven mobile phones from the couple. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Arunachalam used to take videos for the YouTube channel.

