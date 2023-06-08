Coimbatore corporation readmits 10 students dropped out for poor results

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Corporation is taking steps to readmit 10 students who were issued TC by the headmaster of Okkiligar Colony Corporation Higher Secondary School at Kempatty Colony allegedly because they scored poor marks in Class XI. Two students were admitted in Class XII on Wednesday.

According to a source, more than 200 students are studying in classes XI and XII in the school. 10 students who were weak in studies and absent for long periods were removed last academic year allegedly because it would affect the school’s pass percentage.

“This issue came to light recently. Following it, Corporation commissioner M Prathap formed a committee headed by corporation education officer (CEO) J Mariyaselvam to inquire into this matter and ordered that CEO should ensure the education of the removed student from school, “sources added.

CEO J Mariyaselvam told TNIE, “We launched an inquiry at the school on Wednesday. However, most parents did not cooperate with the inquiry. Before that, we took steps to readmit the students in the school. Based on it, two students have been admitted. We will take steps to admit the remaining soon.” “After the inquiry, the commissioner will take a decision on the action required,” he said.

K Selvaraj (name changed), a parent, told TNIE, “My son was going to the school regularly but was weak in studies. Citing this, the teacher called me to school and gave TC for my son. They forced me to give a letter stating that I was pulling him out because he was not willing to continue education.”

When contacted, headmaster R Gunasekaran denied the charge and said, “Students got fail marks in four to five subjects of Class XI and they were long absentees. They got TC voluntarily. We did not force anyone.”

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Corporation is taking steps to readmit 10 students who were issued TC by the headmaster of Okkiligar Colony Corporation Higher Secondary School at Kempatty Colony allegedly because they scored poor marks in Class XI. Two students were admitted in Class XII on Wednesday. According to a source, more than 200 students are studying in classes XI and XII in the school. 10 students who were weak in studies and absent for long periods were removed last academic year allegedly because it would affect the school’s pass percentage. “This issue came to light recently. Following it, Corporation commissioner M Prathap formed a committee headed by corporation education officer (CEO) J Mariyaselvam to inquire into this matter and ordered that CEO should ensure the education of the removed student from school, “sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CEO J Mariyaselvam told TNIE, “We launched an inquiry at the school on Wednesday. However, most parents did not cooperate with the inquiry. Before that, we took steps to readmit the students in the school. Based on it, two students have been admitted. We will take steps to admit the remaining soon.” “After the inquiry, the commissioner will take a decision on the action required,” he said. K Selvaraj (name changed), a parent, told TNIE, “My son was going to the school regularly but was weak in studies. Citing this, the teacher called me to school and gave TC for my son. They forced me to give a letter stating that I was pulling him out because he was not willing to continue education.” When contacted, headmaster R Gunasekaran denied the charge and said, “Students got fail marks in four to five subjects of Class XI and they were long absentees. They got TC voluntarily. We did not force anyone.”