Four wheelchairs donated to Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Four wheelchairs were donated to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for the benefit of persons with disabilities who visit the campus. Out of this, two wheelchairs were donated by Justice R Tharani, who is demitting office on Friday. The other two wheelchairs were sponsored by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA).



Speaking to TNIE, MMBA president S Srinivasa Raghavan said, "The Madurai Bench is the first ever High Court in the country to have an Accessibility Audit Report of the Bench premises done according to the Harmonised Guidelines issued by the Government of India. It shows the care and concern the Madurai Bench has for people with disabilities."



The wheelchairs were presented by Justice Tharani, to the Commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ISD contingent of the Madurai Bench, in the presence of administrative judge, Justice R Subramanian and other judges, office bearers of MMBA, among others.

